Police in the Western Isles are appealing for help to find a 17-year-old school girl who has been missing since Thursday afternoon.

Hannah Mackenzie, from Gravir, was last seen outside the Nicholson Institute school in Stornoway at 16:00.

Police said she was intending to walk to the Western Isles Hospital.

She is 5ft 5in, slim, with dark hair in a ponytail. She was wearing a school sweatshirt, black trousers and a black jacket with white fur on the hood.

Anyone who has seen her or has any information as to her whereabouts has been urged to contact police "as a matter of urgency".