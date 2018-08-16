Image copyright Mark F Gibson Image caption MV Glen Sannox was expected to be ready this summer

The construction of two new ferries for Caledonian MacBrayne has been affected by further delays.

One of the boats is for the Uig-Lochmaddy-Tarbert Triangle while the other is to operate between Arran and Ardrossan.

Ferguson's shipyard on the Clyde won a Scottish government contract worth about £97m to build the vessels.

It has notified CalMac's parent company, Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd, of the new delays.

In November last year, it was announced that the construction of the Arran-Ardrossan ferry, MV Glen Sannox, would not be complete until winter 2018/19. It was due to be finished this summer.

The boat is not now due to be delivered until next summer.

News of the latest delays comes amid calls for increased capacity on the Clyde and Hebrides ferry network to meet greater demand from islanders and tourists.

MSPs are to be informed of a revised timetable for new ferries in the next few weeks.

Image caption Once constructed, the new ferries will be put through two months of sea trials

Transport Minister Michael Matheson described the situation as "disappointing", but said the contract would eventually deliver a boost to west coast ferry services.

He said: "Ferguson Marine Engineering Ltd has advised us that the first vessel, the MV Glen Sannox, will now be delivered during summer 2019, and the second vessel in spring 2020.

"While this further delay is disappointing, it is important to focus on the fact that we will have two new ships joining the fleet serving the Clyde and Hebrides network that have been built in Scotland, providing vital support to our shipbuilding industry."

Opposition politicians have criticised the hold-up in the introduction of the dual-fuel diesel and liquefied natural gas ferries.

Scottish Conservative transport spokesman Jamie Greene said the delivery of the new boats had become "a complete shambles".

Mike Rumbles, of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, said: "Passengers on the west coast will have a sinking feeling once again when they find out these ferries are delayed."

Scottish Labour's Colin Smyth said it was not the first time there had been delays in completing new ferries.

He added: "Demand for these services is rising and the Scottish government are letting down our island communities once again by failing to deliver the ferries needed to meet that demand."