Image copyright Google Image caption NHS Highland is looking to fill four posts at the Belford

People in Lochaber have been asked to help "spread the word" about four new permanent consultant posts at Fort William's Belford Hospital.

NHS Highland has sought to recruit a physician and fill three surgical posts.

The health board's effort to find candidates includes information packs for local people to pass on to friends and family.

NHS Highland hopes the packs eventually reach people who might want the jobs.

Dr Katharine Jones, associate medical director for NHS Highland's north and west division, said the health board was acutely aware of the difficulties recruiting the staff needed because of a national shortage of professionals in the fields involved.

But she hoped local communities might be able to help in "spreading the word" to friends and family living in other places.

Dr Jones said: "We have prepared job information packs and a scenic poster to promote both the professional development opportunities on offer working in such a unique environment within a rural general hospital and the benefits of living in Fort William, the outdoor capital of the UK."

Local people have also been asked to contribute ideas for the final design of a new hospital in Fort William.

The replacement for the existing, ageing Belford Hospital, has been proposed for land at town's Blar Mhor area.