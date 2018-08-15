Image caption DeeAnn Fitzpatrick has said she was taped to a chair by colleagues but the tribunal did not consider this allegation

An employment tribunal has ruled against a fisheries officer employed by Marine Scotland who claimed she was harassed by colleagues.

DeeAnn Fitzpatrick said she was targeted after complaining of a racist and misogynistic culture.

Ahead of the tribunal the 49-year-old alleged she was taped to a chair and gagged by colleagues in 2010.

This was not considered as it was said to have happened more than three years before the complaint was brought.

Instead, the tribunal focused on her claim that she had received abusive cards on her birthday and on Valentines Day between 2015 and 2017.

Ms Fitzpatrick claimed this was part of a long campaign of harassment while she worked in the Scrabster office of the Scottish government agency.

A message in one called her an "old troll" and another warned her about trying to "climb the ladder of success", she told the tribunal.

The Canadian national said the abuse affected her self-esteem so much, she considered ending her own life.

Two men named in the complaint denied sending the cards.

Ms Fitzpatrick has now been informed by the employment tribunal that it will not be upholding the complaint.

The alleged restraint incident from 2010 is subject of a separate investigation by the Scottish government.