Thousands of sheep from across the northern Highlands are sold at the auction in Lairg

Dry weather has had an impact on one of Europe's largest annual one-day sheep sales.

More than 15,000 animals from across the northern Highlands are being auctioned in Lairg in Sutherland.

But auctioneers have forecast that the total number is about 3,500 fewer sheep than last year.

Some farmers and crofters have held back stock because the animals have not grown as well as expected due to warm, dry weather affecting grazing.

Donald Young, from United Auctions, also told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme that fewer buyers from England and Wales were expected at the sale.

He said: "We get buyers from throughout the UK.

"However, because of it being a dry year there are not so many people travelling from the south, especially from Wales and right down in the south from where there are usually very strong buyers.

"But they are staying at home because there is no grass for their own stock, so they are not coming to buy any more."