Image copyright SNS Group Image caption Liam Polworth is 'highly-rated' by his manager

Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC's manager has hit out at a "small minority" of home fans who verbally abused a player's partner and sister.

John Robertson said Liam Polworth accepted criticism for missing a penalty in Saturday's game against Ayr United.

But Robertson said the abuse of Polworth's family, including in a song, was a "disgrace" and unacceptable.

The club is investigating the incident. The match ended 0-0.

Robertson told a news conference on Monday that those involved were not welcome at the club, and should be ashamed of themselves.

He said: "A small minority of fans crossed the line and, I am sorry, we are not having that.

"For Liam's partner and sister to be abused in song and in voice is wrong, and it is something the club condemns strongly."

'Don't bother coming'

Robertson said Polworth was a player that he rated highly, and described him as well-liked in the dressing room.

He said Polworth, like any footballer, accepted they will get criticism for a "bad pass, or shot".

But Robertson said the player, his team-mates and club staff were upset that personal abuse was aimed at members of his family.

Robertson said: "If that is your attitude, please don't bother coming to the game."

He praised other Inverness Caley Thistle fans who had offered their support to Polworth.