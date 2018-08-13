Image caption Grey Lady Too spent two winters inside a house

A pony that was kept in the living room of a house for two winters before being taken into a council's care looks set to have a new owner.

Stephanie Noble first moved Grey Lady Too into her house on Lewis on Christmas Eve 2012 because she said there was nowhere suitable to keep her.

The horse was removed from Ms Noble by Comhairle nan Eilean Siar two years later on welfare grounds.

The comhairle is now close to concluding a sale of the pony.

Image caption The pony is in the process of being sold

Grey Lady Too had lived in Ms Noble's semi-detached house for two winters before it was removed.

Ms Noble challenged the local authority's decision to do this.

The comhairle said its actions had always been about the welfare of the animal involved.

A spokesman added: "We're in the process of conducting a sale which we hope to conclude soon."