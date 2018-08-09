Image copyright Mackay family Image caption Ewen Mackay died following the collision and his 16-year-old son was seriously injured

A man who died following a four-vehicle crash on the A87 in the Isle of Skye on Wednesday has been named by police.

Ewen Mackay was 54 and from the Teangue area of the island.

His 16-year-old son, a passenger in their van, is receiving treatment for serious injuries at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

The Mackay family said: "We are heartbroken that Ewen has been taken from us. He was a devoted husband and father as well as a friend to many."

The crash happened about a mile north of the Sligachan Hotel. It was reported to police shortly before 09:00.

Also involved in the collision were a white Audi Q7, a blue Mercedes C-class and a silver Vauxhall van.

Road policing sergeant Ewan Calder said: "Our thoughts remain with Mr MacKay's family and friends at this very sad time.

"Our inquiries to establish the full circumstances of this collision are ongoing.

"We are grateful to all who have assisted us so far and would ask anyone with information which has not yet been passed to police makes contact as soon as possible."