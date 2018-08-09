Image copyright Rural Design Architects Image caption The planned design of the new hospital

Planning permission has been sought for a new hospital to serve communities in Badenoch and Strathspey.

NHS Highland has submitted a planning application for the community hospital and medical practice on a site at Aviemore Technology Park.

Two small community hospitals in Kingussie and Grantown on Spey would close once the new building opened.

The hospital would include 24 in-patient beds and a Scottish Ambulance Service base.

Image copyright Rural Design Architects Image caption The building is planned for a site in Aviemore

There would also be 12 consulting/treatment rooms, three minor injuries/out-of-hours treatment rooms and x-ray facilities.

An out-patient department with six consulting/clinic rooms, a group therapy room, physiotherapy gym, podiatry and dental treatment rooms have also been proposed.

NHS Highland said the full business case for the project was scheduled to be presented to the Scottish government in early 2019, with the construction of the hospitals starting once this was approved.