A convoy of cars driven at speeds of more than 140mph in southern Scotland may have been previously spotted in the Highlands.

Police received reports of four cars driven dangerously on the A835 between Ullapool and Contin on Saturday.

A blue BMW M6, an orange Nissan GTR and two unidentified sports cars were spotted between 14:30 and 15:25.

They matched descriptions of a convoy of cars driven at high speed on the M74 the following day.

Police are now appealing for more sightings or footage that could help identify the drivers.

'Dashcam footage'

Constable Alasdair Mackay, of Police Scotland's Road Policing Unit in Dingwall, said: "We have various reports of the inappropriate speed and dangerous manner in which these cars were being driven.

"It is suspected they were travelling in convoy throughout the north of Scotland.

"We are asking anyone who believes they may have seen these vehicles or has dashcam footage of them to get in touch.

"You can call Police Scotland on 101 to pass on any information."

On Sunday at about 12:15, four cars were seen travelling southbound at more than 140mph on the M74 between Johnstonebridge and Ecclefechan.

A police patrol car observed the blue BMW M6, orange Nissan GTR, red Audi S5 and grey Porsche GT3 travelling in convoy.

Officers were unable to stop the cars.