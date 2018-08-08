Image copyright Kev Watson Image caption Passengers watching the two RNLI lifeboats as they escort the ferry to Stornoway

Caledonian MacBrayne's passenger ferry MV Loch Seaforth has been affected by a power outage while travelling between Ullapool and Stornoway in Lewis.

The problem was with the main engine cooling systems.

Limited power was achieved from one engine allowing the ferry, which has 343 people on board, to continue its journey to Stornoway.

RNLI lifeboats from Stornoway and Lochinver escorted the ship into Stornoway Bay.

Image caption The ferry reached Stornoway under its own power

A CalMac spokesman said a full assessment of the ferry would follow its arrival at Stornoway.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said the crew of an emergency towing vessel was alerted to the situation when the Loch Seaforth was still in the Minch.

Western Isles council, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, said it was monitoring the situation.