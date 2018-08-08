A serious three-car crash has closed the A87 in the Isle of Skye in both directions.

The accident happened a mile north of the Sligachan Hotel at Sligachan at about 09:30.

An air ambulance has been sent to the scene. There are no details at this stage of casualties.

Police Scotland said a diversion was in place from Sligachan to Dunvegan on the A863 and then on the A850 via Edinbane to Portree.

A spokesman said: "Please leave extra time for your journey and consider if travel can be avoided as roads will be busy."