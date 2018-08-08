Serious crash shuts A87 road in Skye
- 8 August 2018
A serious three-car crash has closed the A87 in the Isle of Skye in both directions.
The accident happened a mile north of the Sligachan Hotel at Sligachan at about 09:30.
An air ambulance has been sent to the scene. There are no details at this stage of casualties.
Police Scotland said a diversion was in place from Sligachan to Dunvegan on the A863 and then on the A850 via Edinbane to Portree.
A spokesman said: "Please leave extra time for your journey and consider if travel can be avoided as roads will be busy."