Man dies at fish farm on loch in Torridon
- 7 August 2018
A 63-year-old man has died at a fish farm in Wester Ross.
Police Scotland said the alarm was raised at Loch Shieldaig in Torridon just before 09:00.
A police spokesman said: "The man's body was recovered from the water and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, although the death is not believed to be suspicious."