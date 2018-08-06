Highlands & Islands

Heart beats: Music acts wow Belladrum crowds

  • 6 August 2018
Primal Scream Image copyright Paul Campbell
Image caption Primal Scream closed the festival's main Garden Stage on Saturday

The 15th Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival has taken place near Beauly in the Highlands.

Thousands of people attended the music event's Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances. The acts included Fun Lovin' Criminals, Amy Macdonald, Paloma Faith, Gerry Cinnamon and Primal Scream.

The Charlatans, Beth Orton, Niteworks, Tide Lines also performed.

Photographer Paul Campbell captured the weekend's action.

Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival Image copyright Paul Campbell
Image caption This year's festival theme was Bollywood
Paloma Faith Image copyright Paul Campbell
Image caption Paloma Faith added some sparkle to the main stage
Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival Image copyright Paul Campbell
Image caption The Charlatans were joined by Frightened Rabbits' Grant Hutchison and Billy Kennedy for a tribute to the Scottish band's late Scott Hutchison
Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival Image copyright Paul Campbell
Image caption The festival's line up drew thousands to the Belladrum Estate in the Highlands
Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival Image copyright Paul Campbell
Image caption Sculptures and artwork are a feature of the music festival
Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival Image copyright Paul Campbell
Image caption This year's Bella marked the festival's 15th year
Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival Image copyright Paul Campbell

All images are copyrighted.

