Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption Primal Scream closed the festival's main Garden Stage on Saturday

The 15th Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival has taken place near Beauly in the Highlands.

Thousands of people attended the music event's Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances. The acts included Fun Lovin' Criminals, Amy Macdonald, Paloma Faith, Gerry Cinnamon and Primal Scream.

The Charlatans, Beth Orton, Niteworks, Tide Lines also performed.

Photographer Paul Campbell captured the weekend's action.

Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption This year's festival theme was Bollywood

Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption Paloma Faith added some sparkle to the main stage

Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption The Charlatans were joined by Frightened Rabbits' Grant Hutchison and Billy Kennedy for a tribute to the Scottish band's late Scott Hutchison

Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption The festival's line up drew thousands to the Belladrum Estate in the Highlands

Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption Sculptures and artwork are a feature of the music festival

Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption This year's Bella marked the festival's 15th year

