Image caption Tributes were paid to the late Scott Hutchison

Belladrum festival headline act The Charlatans dedicated a song to Scots musician Scott Hutchison.

The indie band played the Frightened Rabbit singer's Heads Roll Off on the main stage on Friday night.

Hutchison's brother Grant and band mate Billy Kennedy joined The Charlatans for the performance.

The musician, who was due to play at Bella with Frightened Rabbit, died earlier this year.

Belladrum, one of Scotland's biggest music festivals, is now into its final full day of performances.

Primal Scream are to play the main Garden Stage later.

Amy Macdonald was a Thursday night headline act, and Paloma Faith one of Friday's big names.