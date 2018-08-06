Image copyright Science Photo Library

The operators of distilleries in Skye, Raasay and Harris have come together to launch a new Hebridean Whisky Trail.

The 115-mile (186km) route connects four island distilleries.

The Isle of Raasay Distillery, Torabhaig Distillery, Talisker Distillery and the Isle of Harris Distillery.

It joins Scotland's long-established Speyside whisky trial, which takes visitors on a tour of distilleries in Moray.

The new trail will be officially launched on 15 August.