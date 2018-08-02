Image copyright Google Image caption Co-op is investing £3m in its site in Broadford

The Co-op has said it was exploring "all options" for the provision of fuel in Broadford during an upgrade of the group's pumps in the village in Skye.

Concerns have been raised in the community that it will be left without access to petrol and diesel 24 hours a day.

The nearest alternative is 10 miles (17km) away in Kyle of Lochalsh.

Co-op said it was investing £3m in upgrading its petrol station forecourt and supermarket.

A spokesperson said: "We continue to engage with the community and local council on the Isle of Skye and are exploring all options."

The revamp includes the replacement of existing fuel tanks, increasing provision for more cars and the installation of two new cash machines.

The shop is also to get a new layout.