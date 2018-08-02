Image caption Amy Macdonald is among the headline acts at Bella

Two of the biggest events in the Highlands are taking place on sites a few miles apart.

The Black Isle Show at Muir of Ord is into its second day after opening on Wednesday. The show is the Highlands' biggest agricultural event.

Meanwhile, on the Belladrum Estate at Beauly, music fans have begun arriving for the Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival.

Police Scotland said people should expect roads in the area to be busy.

Car parks and campsites at Bella were opened at 08:00 in an effort to ease traffic congestion.

Image caption Primal Scream are also appearing at Bella

In a message to festival-goers, organisers said: "If you arrive anytime from 08:00 through to 14:00 or after 20:00 on Thursday you are likely to avoid the worst traffic. T

"There are public bus services from Inverness and other rural areas and you can park at Bella and take a bus to and from the Black Isle Show.

"You can also help by not making trips out of the event in your vehicle once you have arrived.

"Please avoid walking on the roads around Bella in any circumstances."

The Black Isle Show has up to 30,000 visitors over its two days, while Bella - whose stars this year include Amy Macdonald, Paloma Faith and Primal Scream - expects to attract up to 20,000 over Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

BBC Alba will broadcast its coverage of Bella from 21:30 on Thursday, and at 21:00 on Friday and Saturday.