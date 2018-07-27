Image copyright PA Image caption A Canadian company has taken over the BiFab yards

Trade unions officials have expressed confidence that the new Canadian owners of three Scottish fabrication yards are committed to their future.

It came after GMB and Unite representatives met managers of DF Barnes in Canada over job losses at the BiFab yards in Fife and Lewis.

They had raised concerns that two yards in Fife and one on Lewis had been mothballed, with most staff laid off.

DF Barnes said recently it was working tirelessly to win new engineering work.

DF Barnes is a subsidiary of JV Driver, which acquired BiFab in April in a Scottish government-backed rescue package.

In a statement, GMB Scotland general secretary Gary Smith and Unite Scottish secretary Pat Rafferty said they were now satisfied that JV Driver had a short and long-term plan to ensure the fabrication yards were in the supply chain for future offshore wind farms.

'Unique opportunity'

They said: "For all the wind turbines that we have in Scotland, the fact is the manufacturing supply chain is almost non-existent.

"We are satisfied now that the Canadian acquisition of BiFab is a unique opportunity to address the lack of a manufacturing supply chain in the Scottish renewables sector.

"It is also clear to us the company want to make Bifab a world leader in the renewables and energy sector with the Scottish yards being key to that success.

"The company have assured us that they are committed to working with our unions and to create a successful business that creates highly skilled jobs in Scotland."

They added: "It is now pressing and vital that we secure contracts for the yards which Bifab are currently tendering for.

"Our message to the wind farm developers about to award these contract is quite simple.

"It cannot be the case that the people of Scotland, who pay a premium on their energy bills to subsidise the offshore wind-farms, are denied the opportunity to build those wind farms.

"We have a fantastic skilled workforce in Scotland and the wind farms that are going to be put in Scottish waters should be built right here in Scotland in the three Bifab yards."