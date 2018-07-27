Image copyright James Tomlinson Image caption Islay Watson first took up windsurfing on a loch in the Cairngorms

A Scottish windsurfer hopes to eventually compete at the Olympics following her success at last weekend's 2018 Youth Sailing World Championships.

Islay Watson, from Aviemore, won the gold medal in the girls' RS:X class in Corpus Christi, USA.

The 17-year-old first took up the sport on Loch Insh near her home in the Cairngorms.

She told BBC Radio Scotland: "The Olympic success of other windsurfers, that is what inspires me."

The athlete added: "Hopefully I can achieve similar success. A gold medal is the goal."

Watson, who is preparing for another world championships in Latvia, said she had not expected to win gold in the USA.

She said: "It was pretty awesome. I didn't really think that was possible. It was a really tight race. I was just quite lucky in the end."

Watson added: "I had trained hard all year for this event, and the prevailing conditions are really the ones I enjoy the most.

"I thought if I really gave it my best shot I could do something, but I wasn't really expecting to win."