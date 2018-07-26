Image copyright Innes MacNeill Image caption One of two wildcat kittens born at Alladale Wilderness Reserve

Two Scottish wildcat kittens have been born at the Alladale Wilderness Reserve in Sutherland.

The kittens are part of a captive breeding programme set up to help conserve the endangered species.

The adult cats involved were genetically tested by the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland before they bred.

Scottish wildcats are under threat from cross-breeding with domestic cats, disease and habitat loss.

The reserve is working with organisations including Scottish Wildcat Action and The European Nature Trust in an effort to help conserve wildcats