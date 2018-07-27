Image copyright Bands FC Image caption Arab Strap and Aztec Camera are among Scottish music acts to be given the Bands FC treatment

Some of Scotland's best known bands and football clubs have been brought together in a new design project.

Designers Mark Liptrott and Nick Fraser are behind Band FC, which sees famous bands represented as football club badges.

Liptrott describes the project as a celebration of music and football.

Image copyright Bands FC Image caption US grunge act Nirvana have been blended with Aberdeen FC's badge, while Orange Juice have also been given a motif by the design project

As well as Scottish acts and clubs, the duo have created badges for English and European clubs and international music acts such as Daft Punk and Red Hot Chilli Peppers.

The badges created for Scotland include Arab Strap and the band's home town club Falkirk FC.

Image copyright Bands FC Image caption Primal Scream and Frightened Rabbit also feature in the collection of badges

Grunge act Nirvana has been merged with Aberdeen FC's badge due to lead singer Kurt Cobain being born Aberdeen in Washington, USA.

Liptrott says: "There are no rules in finding connections, links can be logical geographic or team allegiance, but others just rhyme - Patrick Thistle/Throbbing Gristle.

"Others visually resemble each other. There are so many different links.

Image copyright Bands FC Image caption The Proclaimers appear on Hibs' badge while Hearts represent US act Captain Beefheart

"People may wonder why we used Dumbarton for Talking Heads. David Byrne was actually born in Dumbarton.

"Motherwell and Motorhead? It just fits."

Image copyright Bands FC Image caption Glasgow's Chvrches and Mogwai have also been tackled by the two designers

The Proclaimers feature in the badge of Hibs, while the motif of the club's Edinburgh rivals Hearts has been used to represent US act Captain Beefheart.

Frightened Rabbit, the Scottish indie rock band from Selkirk, along with Glasgow's Chvrches and Orange Juice, whose Edwyn Collins runs a studio in Helmsdale, Sutherland, have also been given the Bands FC treatment.

Other Scottish acts to feature include Aztec Camera, Primal Scream, Mogwai, Camera Obscura and Skids.

Image copyright Bands FC Image caption Dunfermline Athletic FC's distinctive badge has been used to represent local band Skids

Liptrott says: "We have made some great links with bands who are producing the designs as merchandise to raise money for charities.

"We have exhibitions in place, and have just sponsored a boys and girls football team. We will sell wallcharts of the badges to raise money for the kits.

"Other money will be put back into helping new bands record."

All images are copyrighted.