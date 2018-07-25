Attempt to be made to refloat cargo ship MV Priscilla
25 July 2018
An attempt could be made later to refloat the cargo ship MV Priscilla.
The ship with six crew on board ran aground on the Pentland Skerries off the Caithness coast last Wednesday.
Tonnes of oil have been removed from the ship ahead of the salvage operation, which could take place at high tide at about 22:00.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said that if the vessel was refloated, it would be towed a safe distance from where it grounded.
It will be inspected before being taken to a sheltered location.