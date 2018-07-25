Image copyright Rum Deer Research Image caption The hind could not be revived after it was spotted struggling in the sea

A red deer has died on Rum after getting trapped in a piece of fishing gear while foraging on a sea shore.

The three-year-old hind, known to the Rum Deer Research project as Henna, is the latest casualty among the island's herd to marine pollution.

Last year, two stags died after becoming tangled in rope and another stag was photographed with rope and other debris in its antlers.

A research team member spotted Henna struggling in the sea.

A rescue was attempted but the deer could not be revived.

Image copyright SNH Image caption A stag was photographed with rope and buoy tangled in its antlers on Rum last year

The metal creel frame involved was one piece of tonnes of pollution that washes up on Rum's shores, the project said.

The island's population of red deer have been the subject of scientific research since the 1950s.

Researchers study the animals to better understand their behaviour and the effects of climate change on deer.