The board of NHS Highland has approved plans to start a formal consultation on controversial changes to health and social care services in Caithness.

NHS Highland restarted the process after public outcry when it first started looking at a service redesign last year.

Health bosses say the way services are currently set up is not sustainable.

However they acknowledged earlier attempts to communicate the need for change have not been successful.

Over the last few months work has been done to draw up new models of care and the board has approved the start a formal consultation on its preferred options.

This will include a major upgrade of Caithness General Hospital in Wick and the retention of an urgent care centre in Thurso.

However it would also mean a reduction in the number of locations where round-the-clock care is provided.

This is part of wider moves to look after more people in their own homes.