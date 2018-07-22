A driver has died following a head-on crash in the Highlands.

Police said the 73-year-old driver of a Ford Focus was fatally injured in the collision on the A832, near Munlochy in the Black Isle.

He was declared dead at the scene of the accident which happened at about 08:30 on Saturday.

It is understood the other vehicle involved was a 4x4 towing a horse trailer.

The 57-year-old driver was treated at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for minor injuries but released after treatment.

The road was closed for about six hours for investigation work.

Sgt Chris Murray said: "Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the gentleman involved at this sad time.

"Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would ask anyone who may have information but has not yet spoken to a police officer to call the Road Policing Unit in Dingwall on 101, quoting incident 1107 of July 21st."