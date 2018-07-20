Image copyright Shaun Gash Image caption Shaun Gash received emergency treatment at Inverness' Raigmore Hospital

A paraplegic adventurer injured on an attempt to reach the summit of Ben Nevis in June is facing the prospect of losing his lower right leg.

Shaun Gash, 50, from Lancaster, is waiting to have an appointment with a surgeon to discuss the possibility of having the amputation.

His leg had become trapped under the off-road wheelchair he was in.

But he said he was continuing to plan two new ventures - a paragliding challenge and canoeing the Zambezi.

Mr Gash, who was part of a fundraising trek to the summit of Ben Nevis, was unaware his right leg was caught under his buggy having lost feeling in the limb in a car crash 20 years ago.

He was flown to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for emergency treatment, before being transferred to Lancaster Infirmary.

Medical staff had hoped his lower right leg could be saved.

While waiting for the appointment with a surgeon in Blackpool, Mr Gash is gathering sponsorship for his two new challenges.