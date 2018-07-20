Mass gathering of golden retrievers in Highlands
- 20 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The 150th anniversary of the founding of the golden retriever has been celebrated at the breed's ancestral home in the Highlands.
The breed was created at Tomich near Glen Affric in the 1800s by landowner Dudley Marjoribanks, also known as Lord Tweedmouth.
He crossed a wavy-coated retriever called Nous with Belle, a Tweed water spaniel, on his Guisachan Estate.
The Golden Retriever Club of Scotland organised this week's mass gathering of the golden retrievers and their owners.
All images copyright.