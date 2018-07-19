Motorcyclist dies in two-vehicle A385 crash
- 19 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A motorcyclist has died after a crash involving a car in Wester Ross.
The incident happened at about 14:30 on the A835 just north of its junction with the A832 at Corrieshalloch Gorge.
Police Scotland said the road was likely to remain closed for some time while officers carry out investigation work.
Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call Police Scotland on the non-emergency number 101