A motorcyclist has died after a crash involving a car in Wester Ross.

The incident happened at about 14:30 on the A835 just north of its junction with the A832 at Corrieshalloch Gorge.

Police Scotland said the road was likely to remain closed for some time while officers carry out investigation work.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call Police Scotland on the non-emergency number 101