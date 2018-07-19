Image copyright Getty Images

NHS Highland is the first Scottish health board to have an external review carried out into how it runs itself, according to its chairman.

David Alston said the board, like any other public body, could improve in the way it was operated.

He said a "sound and effective" review will help NHS Highland to address some "unique challenges" it faces.

The challenges include recruiting staff, and also criticism from communities about services.

These have included hospital services in places such as Skye and Caithness.

Mr Alston said: "Our purpose - and I speak for my board, both its non-executives and executive members, and our chief executive - is to provide the best possible health and care services within the budgets made available to us and the staff available."

He added: "We welcome the engagement and constructive criticism of our communities, our partners, and our politicians in this process."