Cargo ship aground off Caithness coast

Image copyright Karen Munro Image caption The Priscilla got into difficulty early on Wednesday

A cargo ship has run aground on the Pentland Skerries between Orkney and the Caithness coast.

The 89m (292ft) Priscilla, which has six crew, got into difficulty at about 03:30.

Thurso RNLI is at the scene and a tug, Green Isle, has been making attempts to refloat the cargo ship.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said the crew had reported no significant damage and there was no sign of pollution.

The coastguard's emergency towing vessel, Ievoli Black, is expected to arrive at the scene at about 18:00.

Kaimes Beasley, duty controller for HM Coastguard, said: "At this stage the vessel is stable and the crew on board are safe and well and there is no risk to life.

"This incident is ongoing and we will provide further updates as the situation develops."