Highlands & Islands

Emergency services called to crash in Glen Affric

  • 17 July 2018

Emergency services have been at the scene of a single-vehicle road accident in Glen Affric.

An air ambulance, police and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene close to the Fasnakyle Power Station near Cannich.

The accident happened at about 10:00.

