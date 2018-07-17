Image copyright Rick Allen/Sandy Allan Image caption Rick Allen and Sandy Allan pictured on a climb in 2012

A Scottish mountaineer missing for 36 hours on the world's 12th highest mountain was rescued after being located by drone pilots.

Aberdeen-born Rick Allen, a highly experienced climber based in Aboyne, was in the Himalayas with climbing partner Sandy Allan, from Newtonmore.

Mr Allen was returning from a solo climb to the summit of 8,047m (26,401ft) Broad Peak when he fell.

He was found by the drone on 10 July and climbers and Sherpas rescued him.

Mr Allen, who had become stuck after falling from an ice cliff, escaped serious injury, according to his friend Mr Allan's blog.

The Aberdeen mountaineer, who was helped safely back to a camp by his rescuers, had suffered some cuts and frost nip.

It is understood that the drone operated by climbing brothers Andrzej and Bartek Bargiel was flown at a height of up to 8,400m (27,559ft) around Broad Peak and K2, which is the world's second highest mountain after Everest.

A Japanese cook in the camp where Mr Allen was taken is believed to have first raised the alarm after spotting a rucksack on the mountain.

Highly regarded

Mr Allen and Mr Allan had spent a few days making an attempt to reach the summit of Broad Peak.

Mr Allan decided to turn back due to high winds, while his friend opted to make a solo bid for the top.

The two mountaineers are well-known and highly regarded in the international climbing community.

In 2012, the men successfully completed what was described as the last great unclimbed route in the Himalayas.

They ascended the peak of Nanga Parbat in Pakistan via the Mazeno Ridge.

During the expedition they ran out of food, and Mr Allen said at the time the adventure left him "skeletal" and suffering from frostbite.

Drones have been found to be useful in locating lost climbers.

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team, whose patch includes Ben Nevis, has trained drone operators among its members and has deployed the camera-equipped machines on rescues.

The RNLI has also been trialling drones for potential use in maritime rescues.

Last month, a 75-year-old man who went missing during a walk in an area of marshes was found by a police drone up to his armpits in water.