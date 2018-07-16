Two injured in three-car crash in Caithness
- 16 July 2018
Two people have been injured in a three car collision on the A9 in Caithness.
The crash happened just before midday near Halkirk.
Police Scotland said the two people were taken to hospital for treatment and described their injuries as not life-threatening.
The cars involved were a blue BMW 1 Series, green Ford Kuga and a purple Toyota Starlet.