A site in the Highlands is expected to be confirmed as the site of the UK's first spaceport.

The A'Mhoine peninsula in Sutherland would be used for vertical rocket and satellite launches.

The site between Tongue and Durness is believed to be the best in the UK for vertical launches into orbit.

Sutherland was in competition with other sites, including Prestwick in Ayrshire, Unst in Shetland and Newquay airport in Cornwall.

Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) is expected to be given £2.5m from the UK government to develop the spaceport, which could be up and running by the early 2020s.