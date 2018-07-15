Lorry wrecked in fire on Highland road
- 15 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A heavy goods vehicle has been wrecked in an early morning blaze in the Highlands.
Firefighters were called to the incident on the A9 at Daviot, south of Inverness, shortly after 01:00.
They found the lorry ablaze in a lay-by on the northbound carriageway.
Breathing apparatus and jets were used to extinguish the blaze. Nobody was hurt in the incident.