Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The fake notes were designed to look like £50 Bank of England notes

Businesses are being warned to be on their guard after a stash of fake £50 notes were found at an Inverness hotel.

Police said the counterfeit cash was designed to resemble Bank of England notes and would have been worth a five-figure sum if genuine.

They are urging anyone who regularly works with money to check notes carefully before completing a transaction.

Officers said they were yet to receive any reports the cash had been used.

They added that inquiries were ongoing to establish the provenance of the notes.

Det Insp Steven Mackenzie said businesses should examine cash carefully for texture, watermark, sharpness of print and size.

He added: "Retailers can take simple steps to avoid being scammed in this fashion by using such items as counterfeit note detector pens or UV scanners, both of which greatly increase the chances of picking up a counterfeit note before change has been passed or goods supplied."