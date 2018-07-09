Image copyright Clare MacKenzie Image caption The swimmer was attempting to cross the Minch, from the Western Isles to the mainland.

A long-distance swimmer has been rescued after going missing while crossing from the Western Isles to the mainland.

The man was reported missing in the early hours of the morning when his support team lost sight of him.

He was crossing the Minch with two other charity swimmers.

The man was airlifted to Western Isles hospital by Stornoway coastguard helicopter, where he was said to be recovering well.

The coastguard were alerted at about midnight and Caledonian MacBrayne ferry MV Loch Seaforth diverted to the scene north of Gairloch.

He was plucked from the water by a rescue craft launched from the ferry before being winched onto the helicopter.