Image copyright Balintore Fire Station Image caption Fire crews from Balintore were called back to the scene

More than 50 firefighters are tackling a large wildfire in Sutherland.

Crews were called at about 00:04 on Saturday morning to attend the blaze at Ben Bhraggie close to the Duke of Sutherland monument near Golspie.

The fire burned through most of Saturday and residents in the area are now being advised to keep windows and doors shut to protect themselves from smoke.

The fire had been touching the main power lines for the north of Scotland.

Six fire engines and specialist resources attended, including a wildfire unit, a four-wheel drive and an all-terrain vehicle.

'Complex and challenging'

Group manager Billy McLintock, who was the officer in charge of the incident overnight, said it "remains a complex and challenging incident for crews on the ground".

Fire crews are likely to stay on the scene "for some time", he added.

He also stated: "We would advise nearby residents to keep windows and doors closed due to smoke, and contact us should they have any concerns."

Image copyright Balintore Fire Station Image caption The gorse fire at Ben Bhraggie on Saturday

Elisabeth Smart, a consultant in public health for NHS Highland, said: "The public being are advised to obey all instructions from essential services, to continue to keep away from the area and site and to check SFRS' website for updates.

"The public should keep their windows and doors closed and if there is visible smoke they should remain indoors except for essential travel.

"Anyone exposed to the smoke who develops irritation to the air passages, skin, eyes or respiratory symptoms (coughing, wheezing and breathlessness) or any other unusual symptoms should contact NHS 24.

"Individuals with heart or lung diseases such as asthma should ensure they have access to their dedication especially inhalers and seek medical advice if their symptoms worsen."

Image copyright Chris Cogan Image caption The wildfire at Ben Bhraggie continued to burn through Saturday

Balintore community Fire Station tweeted about the incident, saying: "Crew paged at 14:03 to return to the large wildfire at Golspie.

"The station has been actively involved at this wildfire for 18 out of the last 24 hours. Great commitment from those involved today with fresh crew ready to respond to further calls."

In Aberdeenshire, firefighters returned to the scene of a major gorse blaze at a popular beauty spot.

Crews were initially sent to Bennachie at 19:30 on Saturday to tackle a wildfire covering 200m by 100m.

More than 40 firefighters were needed to bring the blaze under control.

The fire service said some of the gorse reignited on Sunday morning.