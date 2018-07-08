Image copyright Steve Fareham/Geograph Image caption A body was discovered in Glen Nevis

Police and mountain rescue have recovered a body from Glen Nevis in the Highlands.

The alert was raised at about 14:00 on Saturday that a body had been discovered. It was recovered by police with the help of the mountain rescue team.

Inquiries are ongoing to establish the identity of the person found. It is not known if it is a man or a woman.

One week ago the body of a climber who fell from Ben Nevis was found.

Marcin Bialas, who was 36, reportedly fell through an overhanging ledge of snow on the mountain into a gully on 21 January.

Lochaber Mountain Rescue said a man's body was recovered from Observation Gully on Ben Nevis on Saturday 30 June.