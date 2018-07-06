Image copyright Reuters Image caption People have been asked not to leave taps running

Scottish Water has asked its customers across north and north east Scotland to use supplies "wisely" amid a prolonged period of dry weather.

The utility company's message has been issued for areas including Assynt, Easter Ross, Isle of Lewis, and parts of Moray and Aberdeenshire.

Scottish Water has asked people to help conserve supplies by using buckets of water instead of garden hoses.

Also, to take less time in showers and not to leave taps running.

Peter Farrer, Scottish Water's chief operating officer, said: "We are urging everyone living and working locally to take simple, practical and common sense steps to use water wisely."

Customers served by a number of water treatment works have been asked to help conserve supplies.

The works include Assynt and Newmore, Camisky in Fort William, Aviemore and Bonar Bridge.

Also, Badintinan-Glenlatterach which serve communities in Moray, including Elgin and Forres.

In Aberdeenshire, the treatment works involved are Turriff and also Craighead, which supplies Huntly.