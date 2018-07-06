Image copyright Sylvia Duckworth/Geograph Image caption The more than 300 steps give access to a 19th Century harbour

Vandals have been blamed for damaging flagstones at the historic cliff-face Whaligoe Steps in Caithness.

The more than 300 steps near Ulbster give access to a small harbour that was in use in the 19th Century.

Caithness Broch Project and writer Grace Maxwell, partner of singer-songwriter Edwyn Collins, have posted messages on the damage on social media.

Maxwell, who lives on the Caithness coast, said it was not the first time the steps had been vandalised.

In a post on Twitter, the writer said she and Collins, who suffered a stroke and two haemorrhages in 2005, walked the steps as a test of their endurance.

Police Scotland said the vandalism was reported on 29 June.