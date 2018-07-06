Image copyright Who Cares? Scotland Image caption The new exhibition was launched in Inverness

A new art exhibition created to give an insight into care experienced by young people from across the north of Scotland has opened in Inverness.

The stories in Journeys (in the north) are told through a range of art work, including film, sculpture and textiles.

Young people from the Highlands, Moray, Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles have been involved.

After being exhibited in Inverness' Old High Halls, the exhibition will be taken around Scotland.

It was officially launched by Minister for Children and Young People, Maree Todd.

The collaborative arts project is being led by Who Cares? Scotland in partnership with arts centres Eden Court, Moniack Mhor, Findhorn Bay Arts and An Lanntair and local artists.