A woman was subjected to a serious sexual assault in Fort William.

Police have appealed for information following the attack between 01:00 and 01:30 on 17 June in the High Street near Middle Street.

Officers want to speak to a man described as being about 20 years old, 5ft 10in to 6ft tall, well-built with light brown hair with a side parting.

Police said he spoke with a Glaswegian accent and mentioned being a college student in Glasgow.

He was wearing a white t-shirt, open khaki jacket or long sleeved shirt, black jeans and wore a chunky black watch.

The man was believed to have been in the company of three other men.

'Extensive inquiries'

Det Insp Donald Macdonald said: "While the victim in this case was physically uninjured, she has obviously been left very shaken and she is receiving support from specialist officers.

"I appreciate it is now several weeks since this incident and I would like to reassure people that extensive police inquires have been ongoing to resolve this case, including thorough checks of CCTV footage.

"We are now appealing to the public for help and would ask anyone who was on the High Street or in licensed premises in the area on the evening of 16 June into the early hours of 17 June to get in touch.

"I would ask people to cast their minds back and report anything you think may be important, even if it seemed inconsequential at the time."

He said that police were also asking local hotels, campsites and taxi firms to consider whether or not that had come into contact with the man described or the three others he was with."