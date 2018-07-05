Image copyright Shaun Gash Image caption Shaun Gash received emergency treatment at Inverness' Raigmore Hospital

A paraplegic adventurer is headed home after weeks in hospitals in Inverness and his home town of Lancaster following an accident on Ben Nevis.

Shaun Gash, 50, was being pulled by a team of charity volunteers in an off-road wheelchair last month.

He was injured after his right leg became caught under the buggy without his knowledge, having lost feeling in the limb in a car crash 20 years ago.

Mr Gash was flown to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for emergency treatment.

He was later transferred to Lancaster Infirmary and has now been given the all-clear to return home to rest.

Mr Gash has also been referred to Preston Hospital for an assessment by an orthopaedic consultant who specialises in amputations.

Image copyright Team Easy Image caption Shaun Gash being winched on board a coastguard helicopter during last month's rescue

His leg was broken as he was pushed and pulled to within a few hundred yards of the summit of Britain's highest mountain.

He was part of a challenge to raise £3,000 for Help For Heroes, the Calvert Trust, the Backup Trust and Georges Legacy.

Mr Gash, who has completed other ventures such as skydiving, noticed the damage to his leg while he and the others sought shelter from a hailstorm.

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team and Prestwick's Coastguard helicopter went to his aid.