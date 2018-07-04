Image copyright Assynt Crofters Trust Image caption Assynt Crofters Trust's new boat

Assynt Crofters' Trust has sought to improve access to a part of the 21,300-acre North Assynt Estate, which it bought 25 years ago.

The trust has purchased a boat built for use by people with mobility issues, including wheelchair users.

The craft, a Coulam 16 Wheelyboat, will be operated on the estate's Loch Drumbeg.

It will be used for anglers and visitors interested in wildlife watching trips.