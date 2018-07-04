Image caption Frightened Rabbit were due to play at Belladrum this summer

A tribute is to be paid to Scottish musician Scott Hutchison at this August's Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival.

The singer, who died earlier this year, was to perform at the event near Beauly with his band Frightened Rabbit.

Frightened Rabbit's album The Midnight Organ Fight is to be played in full with a video tribute to Hutchison in the band's headline slot.

The band made regular appearances at Belladrum.

A collection is also to be held for the Scottish Association for Mental Health.

Image caption Scott Hutchison would surprise music fans with impromptu solo performances

Frightened Rabbit, a Scottish indie rock band from Selkirk, were to headline Bella's Hot House stage.

The band had previously appeared at the festival in 2008, 2012 and 2014, with Scott also making impromptu solo acoustic performances at the 2012 event.

Bella's promoter Joe Gibbs said: "Following suggestions from fans and our own deliberations we felt that a tribute to Scott and the band would be more appropriate than any other course of action.

"Playing the album live will be a chance for everyone to come together to pay tribute to and remember both Scott and the band's outstanding contribution to Scottish music."