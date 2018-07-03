Woman injured in Inverness house fire
- 3 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman was treated by paramedics at the scene of a house fire in Inverness on Monday evening.
Emergency services were called to the semi-detached property in Leachkin Avenue at about 18:20.
Police Scotland said neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said four appliances were sent, and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the blaze.
Scottish Gas isolated the gas supply to the property,