Woman injured in Inverness house fire

Image caption Emergency services at the scene in Inverness on Monday evening

A woman was treated by paramedics at the scene of a house fire in Inverness on Monday evening.

Emergency services were called to the semi-detached property in Leachkin Avenue at about 18:20.

Police Scotland said neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said four appliances were sent, and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the blaze.

Scottish Gas isolated the gas supply to the property,