Image copyright CMRT Image caption The helicopter gets ready to winch the casualty

A nine-year-old boy has been rescued from a cave in the Highlands.

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team and a Coastguard helicopter crew were involved in the operation to remove a boy injured during a caving expedition at Loch Duntelchaig.

The incident was revealed on the rescue team's social media pages on Monday afternoon.

The operation was described as tricky due to the restricted space inside the cave.

Image copyright CMRT Image caption The rescue team had to negotiate tight spaces to get the boy out

The team posted: "Today's callout was something a bit different for us, and probably our first cave rescue.

"Problem was he was in a tight little cave, and needed to be packaged then passed through an even tighter passage to emerge on an isolated ledge, from which he could then be airlifted.

"Some nice work with the aircraft and winchman getting him out of a tricky spot."