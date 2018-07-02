Image copyright Ewen Weatherspoon Image caption Inverness is to hold the first of the three events on 29 June 2019

The European Pipe Band Championships are to be held in Inverness for the next three years.

The announcement was made at the end of the 2018 event, which was held in Forres on Saturday.

In Inverness, the championship will be staged in Bught Park and the first of the city's three events will take place on 29 June 2019.

The Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association chose Inverness following a competitive tender won by LCC Live.